EU proposes voting changes to stem growing euroscepticism

BRUSSELS Feb 14 The European Union's
decision-making process should be changed to ensure states
openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission
proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing
euroscepticism.
The proposal follows spats on whether certain chemicals and
genetically modified organisms (GMOs) should be approved. With
member states failing to find a compromise, the Brussels-based
Commission had to make the decision.
Under the current format, a qualified majority (above 50
percent) of total votes is needed to make a decision. In certain
cases, that cutoff is not reached because many of the member
states abstain from the vote. Brussels is then left to adopt
unpopular measures and is then blamed for it.
Under the proposed changes, the new voting system would need
a simple majority for decisions concerning acts that apply
agreed laws - making abstentions irrelevant. The Commission also
wants to make the votes public to increase general awareness on
how decisions are made at EU level.
This may stem euroscepticism as the Commission believes
people will be more aware of the unpopular decisions that have
been made by their own states, instead of thinking the measures
came from Brussels.
In June, Brussels extended the approval for weed-killer
glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, for a limited
period of 18 months after member states failed to agree if
access to the controversial chemical should be renewed within
the EU market.
Glyphosate is considered as a carcinogenic risk by some
experts but is deemed safe by others.
The decision fuelled criticism from environmental and
citizen campaign groups against Brussels, thus strengthening
euroscepticism already on the rise in many states where citizens
often accuse the European Union for measures their own
governments had delegated to Brussels.
"It is not right that when EU countries cannot decide among
themselves whether or not to ban the use of glyphosate in
herbicides, the Commission is forced by Parliament and Council
to take a decision," the Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker said.
The proposal to amend the decision-making process, known as
comitology, needs approval of EU states and the EU parliament.
The group of the Greens in the European Parliament said the
Commission proposal was not enough.
"While we are pleased that the Commission is finally taking
action, the proposals announced today fall far short of what is
needed. They are merely tinkering with a system that needs to be
completely overhauled," said Greens lawmaker Benedek Javor.
The Commission said that over the last two years it was
obliged to adopt 17 acts which concerned the authorisation of
sensitive substances, because states were not able to decide
themselves.
