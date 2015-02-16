Big Three ratings agencies defy new curbs to regain pre-crisis clout-watchdog

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 16 Revenues and margins at Europe's
"Big Three" credit rating agencies (CRAs) are back to
pre-financial crisis levels and the trio are in line for more
business, despite a welter of new rules aimed at reducing their
influence, a regulator said on Monday.
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch
came under fire when securitised debt they rated
highly turned toxic from 2007, sowing the seeds for a global
market meltdown and costly bank bailouts.
Lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic passed a raft of
rules to better supervise the agencies and the United States
even banned the use of ratings in some instances.
Yet the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA),
which regulates the 27 rating agencies operating across the
28-country European Union, said that as demand for rating
securitised debt fell, ratings for high-yield corporate debt
filled the gap.
"Data show that revenues and margins of the three largest
CRAs have been growing materially since 2010, with 2013 figures
back to the levels last seen before the financial crisis hit in
2008," ESMA said in its annual report on the agencies.
The Big Three still dominate, even though far more agencies
now operate in Europe to offer competition. "This growth has not
had a significant impact on the overall market shares of CRAs,
which remain largely unchanged since 2013," ESMA said.
The demand for ratings may even grow further.
ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said the new rules had aimed to
ensure financial stability and a high level of investor
protection.
"Such objectives remain valid in the current economic and
financial environment, where new policy initiatives at European
level, like measures to stimulate alternative sources of funding
to traditional banking, emphasise the need for high quality
credit ratings," Maijoor said in a statement.
The EU's executive European Commission will on Wednesday set
out plans to boost the ability of markets to provide funding for
companies, in particular from high-quality securitised debt that
applies lessons from the financial crisis.
