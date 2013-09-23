UPDATE 2-EU's Rehn says Europe must press ahead with economic reforms

By Daniel Bases and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The European Union's chief
economic policymaker on Monday said German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's strong showing in her country's election on Sunday
demonstrated that Germany's push for economic reforms across the
euro zone will continue, something that is critical to the
region's health.
Germany is Europe's biggest economy and it has exercised a
great deal of muscle in trying to guide the euro zone through
the financial crisis and a recession that continues to grip much
of the region, particularly some of the southern countries.
"It is now essential that we maintain the momentum on
building a banking union, and in the member states that we not
allow any room for complacency but stay the reform course" with
regard to labor markets and pension systems, Olli Rehn, the
European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs and the
euro, said at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in New York.
Merkel's conservative bloc won 42 percent of the vote in
Germany's general election but appeared just short of the votes
needed to rule on its own, and Merkel may have to convince
leftist rivals to join a coalition government.
In response to the euro zone debt crisis in recent years, EU
leaders proposed creating a banking union that would have a
single bank supervisor and a single resolution mechanism for
banks in trouble. But the appetite for moving to full fiscal and
political union has appeared to diminish in recent months.
Rehn, in remarks at the Newsmaker event that covered the
gamut of Europe's economic woes and tentative recovery, said it
was essential to spur economic growth in order to remove the
long shadow of high unemployment.
According to the latest International Monetary Fund World
Economic Outlook forecast, the economic output of the euro area
nations is expected to contract by 0.3 percent this year. Output
is forecast to rebound in 2014 with a 1.1 percent growth rate.
Worries that the euro zone debt crisis could cause the euro
to collapse have largely vanished this year, thanks in part to
the European Central Bank's pledge to defend the currency.
But debt levels are still high in peripheral countries and
concerns remain.
"There are certainly risks," Rehn said. "One is political
instability, the other risk is policy and reform fatigue and
complacency," adding that EU countries still need to tighten
their belts.
Some economists and politicians have criticized EU austerity
policies for forcing countries to reduce their deficits too
quickly, which severely hampers growth.
Rehn said the ideal approach would be a more gradual pace of
fiscal consolidation. "That's the ideal way of doing it. but we
don't live in an ideal world," he said, adding neither Europe
nor the United States has done enough to reduce deficits.
He offered some optimism on Spain, whose wrenching economic
downturn has drive youth unemployment well above 50 percent.
Rehn said there were some fragile "green shoots" of economic
growth in Spain.
"We see certain signs of the reversal" in Spain's economic
downturn, Rehn said, highlighting rapid export growth over the
last two years.
"In the medium-term the prospects of the Spanish economy are
clearly much better, but unfortunately Spain suffers from the
very high level of macroeconomic imbalances," he said.
In France, the pace of reform is moving in the right
direction but not quickly enough, he said.
The European Commission has given France two years to get
its budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product,
and in return Paris was to undertake a broad reform of its
pension system, one of the most generous in Europe.
Another wild card for European and global growth, especially
emerging markets, is the future path of U.S. monetary and fiscal
policy.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to maintain its
pace of monetary support for the economy with continued
purchases of U.S. government and agency-backed bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion, a program designed to drive down
long-term borrowing rates.
At the same time, the U.S. Congress is gearing up for a
major fight over the perennial need to increase the government's
borrowing limits. Failure to increase the debt ceiling could
lead to a shutdown of the U.S. government.
Rehn said slower U.S. growth could hurt the European
economy. Addressing the debt ceiling debate, he added: "I trust
common sense will prevail."