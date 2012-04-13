EU to divert research funds to nuclear fusion project-sources

* Nuclear fusion plant to receive 360 million euro from EU
budget
* 2013 budget cut aimed at research and innovation funding
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, April 13 The cash-strapped European
Union may divert spending for information technology research
next year to help fund a costly nuclear fusion project, EU
officials and lobbyists said.
Critics of the plans, which are set to be finalised later
this month, said they risked undermining the bloc's push for
economic growth and job creation as a route out of the financial
crisis.
The cuts to the European Commission's funds for
technological research in 2013 "could be as much as 150
million," John Higgins, director general of the EU's biggest IT
lobby Digital Europe, said.
The official in charge of the EU's digital policies hinted
at plans to cut research funding during a speech in Rome earlier
this week.
"The rumour that is going around - and that is awful - is to
cut (spending) in ICT research and technology, research and
innovation. And that is like not giving water to plants," said
Neelie Kroes, EU Commissioner for the Digital Agenda.
According to an internal document seen by Reuters, Kroes
believes that half her research budget - roughly 140 million
euros - may be sacrificed to help fill a 360 million-euro
funding gap for a global nuclear fusion reactor project based in
France called the International Thermonuclear Experimental
Reactor (ITER).
The EU's 27 countries agreed in February that the Commission
should redirect funding from other policy areas in the EU budget
to make up the shortfall in ITER spending.
The spokesperson for the EU's budget commissioner, Janusz
Lewandowski, said no budget cuts had been officially agreed yet.
"I imagine that we will spread the pain over several
budgetary lines," Patrizio Fiorilli said.
The internal document identified energy efficient cars and
advanced manufacturing as two areas where cuts could fall.
THE 1.4 BILLION EURO QUESTION
The ITER project, based in Cadarache in southern France,
seeks to crack the puzzle of commercialising nuclear fusion --
the process that powers the sun.
It is jointly funded by the European Union and six
countries: India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea and the
United States.
The overall EU share of construction costs more than doubled
from 2.7 billion euros in 2001 to 7.2 billion euros in 2010.
European politicians have been trying to help plug a total
1.4 billion euro funding gap for the plant in 2012-2013.
The U.S. government proposed to cut its funding for
homegrown fusion reactors last month to help fund the project.
The European Union has poured over 100 billion euros into
technology research carried out by companies and academics over
the last 25 years to try to keep up with U.S. and Asian
innovation.
EU funding has helped develop the mobile phone standard -
the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) - and MPEGs -
files that help computers play music and films.
An internal Commission ranking seen by Reuters shows the top
50 recipients of EU technology research funding to date, the
vast majority of which are research institutes, but also include
six IT companies: SAP, Philips, Siemens
, France Telecom and research centres owned
by Telefonica and IBM.
"It is regrettable that ICT research would suffer budget
cuts, as ICT is an enabler to overcome the economic downturn and
is a factor for sustainable growth, jobs and productivity,"
Frederick De Backer from Telefonica said.