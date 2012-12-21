Putin says Russia could join Cyprus bailout effort

BRUSSELS Dec 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country could provide support to Cyprus as part of an international bailout for the indebted island, but only after euro zone countries have defined the terms of their assistance.

"We do not see it as comfortable for ourselves to meddle in this process. But, if... agreement is reached, we do not rule out the possibility to join in with the stabilisation of Cyprus' financial (position)," Putin told reporters in Brussels following an EU-Russia summit.