UPDATE 3-EU charges Russia's Gazprom, alleging price gouging

* Gazprom calls charges "unfounded", seeks political
agreement
* Practices date back years in former Soviet-bloc countries
* New EU antitrust chief insists "not political" despite
Ukraine
* Eastern Europe hails push to end "Kremlin economic
blackmail"
(Adds Kremlin comment, Lavrov)
By Foo Yun Chee and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union launched a
legal attack on Gazprom on Wednesday, stoking tension
with Moscow as it accused the Russian gas giant of overcharging
buyers in Eastern Europe and hindering competition.
The Kremlin appeared to take a conciliatory tone, saying it
hoped for compromise and an impartial stance from EU regulators.
The EU's new antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, who a week
ago announced a similar market abuse prosecution against U.S.
tech giant Google, said state-controlled Gazprom was
using its continued dominance in Moscow's old Soviet client
states to hike prices by as much as 40 percent over the norm.
It could do so, she said, by insisting on contracts that bar
customers selling on gas to others, notably across borders,
which she described as a hindrance of free markets that broke EU
law. It has also been an obstacle to EU efforts to supply
Ukraine.
Another set of charges related to pressure put on Poland and
Bulgaria to invest in pipelines according to priorities dictated
by Gazprom.
Russia's biggest company, which saw an offer of a negotiated
settlement rejected by Vestager's predecessor, dismissed all the
accusations as "unfounded" and said it expected a resolution at
a political level - though Vestager insisted the case was "not
political", and in any case relations between President Vladimir
Putin and the West are in deep freeze over the Ukraine conflict.
"The era of Kremlin-backed political and economic blackmail
draws to a close," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told
Reuters in welcoming charges which EU officials said were based
on evidence going back to when the eight countries affected
joined the bloc, most of them in 2004.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov branded the move an
"absolutely unacceptable" bid to apply EU rules retroactively to
contracts signed long ago by Gazprom, which supplies about 30
percent of the gas used in the 28-nation bloc.
Putin's spokesman said he hoped for compromise: "We are
looking forward to an absolutely impartial attitude towards the
Gazprom company," he told reporters. "Of course, Gazprom will
defend its interests and the state, as a major shareholder in
the company, will also defend the interests of Gazprom."
A formal inquiry was launched in September 2012 though, as
in the Google case which had been meandering in Brussels for
twice as long, Vestager has dramatically moved to a prosecution
phase less than six months after taking over her job.
From beyond the EU's borders, Ukraine's state-owned gas firm
Naftogaz also hailed the move to free cross-border flows from
Gazprom restrictions. Like others in Moscow's former empire,
Kiev accuses Putin of using Russian energy, and the Soviet-era
infrastructure that carries it, to crimp its independence.
FINE OR SETTLEMENT
Gazprom has 12 weeks to respond to the charges and Vestager
stressed that a negotiated settlement, under which it would
amend its practices, was still possible. Without a deal, she has
the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of their annual
sales - a potential penalty in Gazprom's case of $10 billion.
"Gazprom is dominant in all these markets," Vestager, a
Danish former economy minister, told a news conference. "Our
preliminary view alleges that Gazprom is abusing this position."
"Gazprom has been able to charge higher prices in some
countries without fearing that ... gas would flow in from where
prices were lower," she said of contracts with the three
ex-Soviet Baltic states, Poland and Bulgaria.
The broader charges on hindering cross-border sales also
affect Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
(Additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels, Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Andrius Sytas in
Vilnius and Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Giles Elgood
and Peter Graff)