EU charges Gazprom with abusing market position in eastern Europe

BRUSSELS, April 22 European Union antitrust
regulators charged Russian gas giant Gazprom on
Wednesday with abusing its dominant position in Poland, Hungary
and six other countries in Eastern Europe following more than
two years of investigation.
The European Commission said the state-controlled company, a
vital supplier of energy to Europe despite frequent political
disputes, had hindered cross-border competition across the
region and overcharged in five of the countries.
"We find that it (Gazprom) may have built artificial
barriers preventing gas from flowing from certain Central
Eastern European countries to others, hindering cross-border
competition," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said in a statement.
"Keeping national gas markets separate also allowed Gazprom
to charge prices that we at this stage consider to be unfair,"
she said.
Her decision to move against Gazprom came more than two
years after Brussels started investigating the gas group and
just a week after she charged U.S. tech giant Google
with abusing its market power after five years of hesitation by
her predecessor.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)