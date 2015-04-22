Russia's Lavrov says EU charges against Gazprom "unacceptable"

MOSCOW, April 22 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Wednesday EU charges against Gazprom were an
unacceptable attempt to retroactively apply the bloc's latest
energy rules to earlier contracts.
The European Union on Wednesday charged the Russian gas
giant with overcharging buyers in Eastern Europe and hindering
competition.
Asked to comment on the case, Lavrov said in an interview
with three radio stations: "All contracts in effect now that
Gazprom signed with its partners, were signed with full respect
of the legal regime that existed in the EU at the time."
"After the EU adopted the so-called third energy package ...
there have been attempts, and they continue now, to
retrospectively, retroactively apply those requirements to old
contracts as well. That is absolutely unacceptable."
