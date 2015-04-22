Gazprom seeks intergovernmental resolution to EU antitrust charges

BRUSSELS, April 22 Russian gas giant Gazprom
rejected antitrust charges leveled against it on
Wednesday by the European Union and said it expected the case to
be resolved by undertakings between the EU and the Russian
government.
"Gazprom considers the objections put forward by the
European Commission to be unfounded," it said in a statement,
insisting that its pricing and other policies were in line with
legislation.
"Gazprom expects the resolution of this situation in the
framework of agreement, previously reached between the
government of the Russian Federation and the European Commission
to find an acceptable solution to the antitrust investigation on
the intergovernmental level."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)