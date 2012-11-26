EU tells WTO of Russia's "surge of protectionist measures"

GENEVA Nov 26 Russia has recently taken "a
surge of protectionist measures", some of which break the global
trade rules, the European Union said on Monday, citing in
particular a ban on imports of live animals from the EU and a
recycling fee on imported vehicles.
"There are also a number of other areas where the EU has
questions or doubts about the faithful implementation of
Russia's obligations under the WTO," an EU diplomat told a
meeting of the World Trade Organization's Goods Council,
according to a transcript provided to Reuters.