版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 23:09 BJT

EU tells WTO of Russia's "surge of protectionist measures"

GENEVA Nov 26 Russia has recently taken "a surge of protectionist measures", some of which break the global trade rules, the European Union said on Monday, citing in particular a ban on imports of live animals from the EU and a recycling fee on imported vehicles.

"There are also a number of other areas where the EU has questions or doubts about the faithful implementation of Russia's obligations under the WTO," an EU diplomat told a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Goods Council, according to a transcript provided to Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐