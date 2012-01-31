EU opens antitrust investigation into Samsung over patents

BRUSSELS Jan 31 The European Commission
opened an investigation into whether Samsung Electronics
has distorted competition in the European mobile
device market, breaking EU antitrust rules, the EU executive arm
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Commission said that last year Samsung sought
injunctions in various EU countries against competitors making
mobile devices saying they infringed some of its patent rights,
which it has declared essential to implement European mobile
telephony standards.
Yet in 1998, when third generation mobile telephony allowing
fast mobile internet browsing was being launched in Europe,
Samsung promised to licence its patents essential for the
implementation of the new mobile telephony standard to others on
fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, the
Commission said.
"The Commission will investigate, in particular, whether in
doing so (seeking injunctions on patent infringements in 2011)
Samsung has failed to honour its irrevocable commitment given in
1998 to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute to
license any standard essential patents relating to European
mobile telephony standards on fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms," the statement said.
"The Commission will examine whether such behaviour amounts
to an abuse of a dominant position prohibited by Article 102 of
the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU."
Samsung's main competitors in the mobile device market are
Apple of the United States, Finland's Nokia
and Canada's Blackberry maker Research in Motion, as
well as other makers of phones using Google's Android
software.