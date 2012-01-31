UPDATE 2-EU regulators investigate Samsung over mobile patents

* Probe centres on Samsung's legal battles with rivals
* Will also look into whether Samsung has breached licensing
pledge
* Motorola, others involved in other patent fights
* Rivals include Apple, Nokia, Research in Motion
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 31 EU regulators are
investigating whether Samsung Electronics breached
antitrust rules by accusing rivals such as Apple of
infringing its technology patents, a tactic used by other
companies such as Motorola Mobility.
South Korea's Samsung, the world's top maker of smartphones,
is involved in a patent tussle with Apple in courts across 10
countries including the United States, Australia, France and
Japan. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer.
Last year, Samsung sought injunctions in various EU
countries against competitors, saying they infringed some of its
patent rights, which are considered essential to European mobile
telephony standards.
Samsung pledged in 1998 to license its patents to the
European Telecommunications Standards Institute on fair,
reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.
"The (European) Commission will investigate, in particular,
whether in doing so (seeking injunctions on patent infringements
in 2011) Samsung has failed to honour its irrevocable commitment
given in 1998 to the European Telecommunications Standards," the
EU executive said.
"In order to guarantee undistorted competition and to reap
the positive economic effects of standardisation it is important
that FRAND commitments be fully honoured by the concerned
undertakings," it said.
The Commission said it would investigate whether Samsung was
abusing its dominant position through such actions.
Samsung had no immediate comment.
The case underlines the clash between intellectual property
rights and competition rights, said Matthew Levitt, a partner in
Brussels at law firm Hogan Lovells.
"The Commission is stepping in, saying this is a competition
case as it has done in the past, for example in the Microsoft
licensing case," he said.
Motorola Mobility, which is being acquired by Google
and is also battling Apple over its patents, and other
companies tempted to take the legal route should take note, said
independent patent expert Florian Mueller.
"Even though Samsung is at this stage the only company to be
investigated over this issue, other suspected abusers could face
similar inquiries anytime," Mueller said.
"And everyone else who may intend to seek or enforce
injunctions based on FRAND-pledged standards-essential patents
in Europe will now have to proceed with extra caution."
Motorola has one of the mobile industry's largest patent
libraries.
Samsung's main competitors in the mobile device market are
Apple, Finland's Nokia and Blackberry maker, Canada's
Research in Motion, as well as other makers of phones
using Google's Android software.
The European Commission is able to fine companies up to 10
percent of their global turnover if it finds them in breach of
EU competition rules.