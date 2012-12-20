UPDATE 2-European Commission wades into global tech patents war

By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS Dec 20 EU regulators are poised to
accuse Samsung of breaking competition rules in
filing patent lawsuits against rival Apple, in the EU's
first formal challenge to the consumer electronic industry's
patent wars.
"We will issue a statement of objections very soon," the
European Union's competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on
Thursday, referring to the Commission's charge sheet.
Technology companies are increasingly turning to the
European Commission as the EU's competition authority, to
resolve their disputes, with the EC also investigating Google
and Microsoft.
Apple and Samsung, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they
vie to dominate the lucrative mobile market and win over
customers with their latest gadgets.
The filing of competition objections is the latest step in
the Commission's investigation. After notifying Samsung in
writing the company will have a chance to reply and request a
hearing before regulators.
If the Commission then concludes that the firm did violate
the rules, it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the
electronic firm's total annual turnover.
Other current cases under investigation by the EC involve
Google-owned phone maker Motorola Mobility, Microsoft and Apple.
Microsoft has also complained about Google while Google has
complained about MOSAID, a so-called patent enforcement company
which makes money by licensing the use of acquired patents.
PATENT WAR
Patent lawsuits can result in a competitor being barred from
selling its products in a jurisdiction while the case in
investigated and can yield huge fines.
In August Apple won a major victory in the smartphone patent
war when a jury in a California federal court ordered Samsung to
pay $1.05 billion in damages.
The court found Samsung had copied critical features of the
iPad and iPhone. The Samsung products run on the Android
operating system, developed by Google.
On Tuesday, Samsung said it was dropping an attempt to stop
the sale of some Apple products in Britain, France, Germany,
Italy and the Netherlands, though it did not say it would halt
its court battle for compensation.
But Samsung has also had successes. U.S. patent authorities
rejected Apple's "pinch-to-zoom" touch screen patent case in an
initial ruling on Thursday, and Samsung also won a preliminary
invalidation of Apple's "rubber-banding" patent in October.
That patent allows a user with a touch screen to bounce back
to the image on the screen if the user goes beyond the edge.