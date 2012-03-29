EU lawmaker wants curbs on competition in clearing

| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 European Union plans to boost
competition in clearing of financial market transactions, an
area regulators want to see expanded to improve transparency,
should be made more restrictive, a senior EU lawmaker has
proposed.
The bloc's securities markets reform, known as MiFID II, is
before member states and the European Parliament for approval.
As written, it would open up "vertical silos" or exchanges
like Germany's Deutsche Boerse that cover the whole
transaction chain, from trading to clearing and settlement.
But Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker
responsible for the reform in parliament, wants to make the
conditions for competition in clearing much tighter.
The right of a competing clearing house to clear products
from any platform must not lead to "interoperability for
derivatives clearing or create liquidity fragmentation", Ferber
says in his report on the reform obtained by Reuters.
Interoperability refers to linking of clearing houses to
offer users "one stop shop" access rather than having to plug
into every clearing house.
It is a step beyond a clearing house only having direct
access to a trading platform.
The European Commission, which authored the draft reform,
wants more competition in clearing to bring down cross-border
trading fees and spur a more vibrant capital market. Regulators
want more off-exchange traded derivatives centrally cleared to
inject more transparency.
Brussels vetoed a merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext because it would create an effective monopoly
in trading and clearing listed derivatives in Europe.
Britain is likely to contest Ferber's amendment and already
has backing from EU finance ministers for more competition in
clearing.
The Nasdaq OMX stock exchange said this week it had
delayed introducing interoperability in Europe for clearing
share trades, citing regulatory uncertainty.
Paul Swann, president of ICE Clear Europe, which
clears oil futures traded on a platform that is part of the
group, said allowing access for rival clearing houses would
fragment markets and damage the quality and depth of prices.
Ferber's report says supervisors need to be able to
intervene to limit clearing competition to bring the reform in
line with a separate law to usher in clearing of off-exchange
traded derivatives, which the European Parliament voted through
on Thursday. It only allows interoperability for shares.
Ferber also wants to strengthen powers for regulators to ban
products that harm consumers by broadening their scope to
include structured products, and allow supervisors to slap
restrictions or even a ban on products at the design stage.