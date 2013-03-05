Britain urges EU to introduce competition in derivatives

| LONDON, March 5
LONDON, March 5 Britain faces another major
setback on new European Union financial rules as plans to
increase competition in derivatives look likely to be diluted or
even ditched after opposition from Germany and others.
UK Finance Minister George Osborne was isolated on Tuesday
in his attempts to secure any major easing of an EU law to cap
bankers' bonuses from next year.
He is also backing a separate law, still at the scrutiny
stage and known as MiFID, which proposes "open access" to give
investors a choice of where to clear their derivative, stock and
bond trades.
Britain, anxious to retain London's status as one of the top
global markets for derivatives and Europe's biggest financial
market, is keen to encourage competition.
However, documents obtained by Reuters show that the EU's
Irish presidency has been unable to broker a deal yet on open
access and licensing of stock indexes as several countries,
including Germany, Spain, Austria and Luxembourg, want to
curtail or even scrap the open access and benchmarks provision.
The European Parliament, which has joint say on the MiFID
law, has already voted to add tough conditions and exemptions on
choice of clearer, much to the relief of big trading-to-clearing
exchanges like Deutsche Boerse.
"On MiFID I would urge members to stick to the proposal to
open up access," Osborne told a meeting of EU finance ministers
in Brussels on Tuesday. Open access is part of the strong single
market elements in MiFID, he said.
Opacity in derivatives played a central role in the 2007-09
financial crisis and world leaders want chunks of the $640
trillion off-exchange market for credit default swaps, interest
rate swaps and other derivatives put through clearing houses.
Clearing is where trades pass through a third party that is
backed by a default fund so that it is completed even if one
side goes bust.
As clearing becomes mandatory, Britain wants competition to
flourish and avoid giving trading-to-clearing exchanges an
unfair advantage.
The London Stock Exchange is buying its own clearing house,
LCH.Clearnet, and Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange
has signed a deal to clear derivatives trades for NYSE Euronext
in Europe.
It can be difficult, even impossible for an investor who
trades on many of Europe's exchanges to clear them elsewhere.
MiFID proposes ending such hurdles and forcing exchanges
that own popular benchmarks, such as Deutsche Boerse's STOXX
indexes, to grant licences for rivals to trade them.
European parliament lawmakers who voted for tough conditions
and exemptions argue, as do member states and the bourses, that
choice of clearer would fragment markets and create risks.
MiFID also proposes new rules for trading derivatives on
electronic platforms to improve transparency.
The United States has already written its own set of
derivatives trading rules which impinge on foreign dealers.
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier told ministers
that delay in approving the rules was being used by the United
States to justify a unilateral approach.