UPDATE 3-Maersk, MSC, 13 others offer to settle EU pricing probe -sources

* Other sectors monitoring case for guidance on pricing
methods
* Companies offer to announce actual prices, not future
plans
* EU antitrust regulators to seek feedback before accepting
offer
(Adds comment from Hyundai Merchant Marine)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 Leading shipping container
groups Maersk, MSC and 13 other firms have offered
to change their pricing practices to settle an EU antitrust
probe and stave off any fines, three people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The case is being closely watched by other sectors such as
supermarkets and chemical firms which use similar methods to
announce future price hikes to enable customers to choose the
best rates and are keen to get some regulatory guidance.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the
companies, among the world's 18 largest shipping liners, in
November 2013 following dawn raids in May 2011.
The EU competition enforcer said the shipping companies may
have been illegally orchestrating price hikes since 2009 via
public announcements of rate increase plans on their websites
and in the specialised trade press.
The companies have offered to publish binding actual rates a
month before they go into effect, the people said. In some
circumstances, the figures may act as a price cap. A third
source said the offer applies only for short-term prices, not
long-term ones or annual contracts.
The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third
parties this week or next before deciding whether to accept the
pledge and close the investigation, the people said.
A finding of wrongdoing could have exposed the firms to
fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover.
Maersk and its rivals have been hit by low rates for
container freight.
The other companies involved are number three player CMA
CGM, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, Germany's Hapag Lloyd,
China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China
Shipping, Hamburg Sud, South Korean firm Hanjin, OOCL
(Orient Overseas Container Line), Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL)
, United Arab Shipping Company, Nippon Yusen Kaisha
, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Israeli peer
Zim, the sources said.
A spokesman at Hyundai Merchant Marine said the South Korean
firm had not violated any European competition laws, that it had
been in discussion with the Commission, and that it was open to
addressing concerns about shippers' pricing practices.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, Maersk, Hapag Lloyd
and Zim declined to comment. CMA CGM did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. COSCO, China Shipping, United Arab
Shipping Company and Hamburg Sud had no immediate comment.
Nippon Yusen and Mitsui OSK were not immediately available
to comment outside office hours.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Ole
Mikkelsen in Copenhagen, Andrew Torchia in Dubai, Fang Yan in
Beijing, Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Tova Cohen
in Jerusalem, Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Makiko Yamazaki in
Tokyo; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alexander Smith)