EU to accept antitrust offer from Maersk, MSC, 13 others - sources

BRUSSELS, June 28 EU antitrust regulators are set to accept an offer from world No.1 container liner Maersk , Swiss peer MSC and 13 other shipping firms to change their pricing methods to end a five-year probe, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission is likely to announce its decision next month, which means no fine or a finding of wrongdoing against the companies, the sources said. Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.

The other 13 firms are No. 3 player CMA CGM, Germany's Hapag Lloyd and Hamburg Sud, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China Shipping, OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line), South Korean firms Hanjin and Hyundai Merchant Marine , Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha, United Arab Shipping Company and Israeli company Zim.

The group in February offered to publish binding actual rates 31 days before they go into effect, with the figures acting as a price cap. The Commission subsequently sought feedback from clients and rivals about the proposal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)