Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Aug 12 The European Commission welcomed on Friday short-selling bans adopted by four EU countries but said a European framework would be more effective to deal with the issue.
"The European Commission ... strongly welcomes the recent developments. However, our policy would be even more effective and coordinated if we had a European framework in place for short-selling," Commission spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told a daily news briefing.
France, Italy, Belgium and Spain banned short-selling of financial stocks on Friday in a bid to restore confidence in markets hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Justyna Pawlak)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.