Hollywood studios, Sky spar with EU antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 - NBCUniversal, Disney
and four other U.S. studios together with Sky UK on
Monday rebuffed European Union charges of anti-competitive
movie-licensing deals in a crucial hearing ahead of a decision
later this year.
The companies' defence at a three-day closed-door hearing
came six months after the European Commission accused them of
preventing consumers outside Britain and Ireland from accessing
films and other content broadcast by the British pay-TV group.
Clauses in the deals also prevent other broadcasters from
making their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland.
The accusations by the EU antitrust enforcer came amid a
campaign to end restrictions hindering cross-border trade, aimed
at boosting e-commerce and growth in the 28-country bloc.
Defenders of territorial licensing, however, say that the
system preserves the region's cultural diversity and safeguards
fair payment for artists and content providers.
Other Hollywood studios involved in the case are Paramount
Pictures, part of Viacom, Sony, Twentieth
Century Fox and Warner Brothers.
Sky UK and the studios face fines up to 10 percent of their
global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
Cecilio Madero, the EU deputy director general for
antitrust, and Krzysztof Kuik, the chief of its television unit,
led the Commission's team at the hearing.
Other participants included France's Canal Plus, German
media company ProSieben, Telefonica's DTS
unit, the European Producers Club, British Film Institute,
Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (PACT), French
cinema producers body APC and Italy's cinema and audiovisual
group Anica.
Pan-European consumer group BEUC also attended the hearing.
