EU Commission accepts S&P licensing fee pledge, drops antitrust probe

BRUSSELS Nov 15 EU regulators accepted on Tuesday and offer by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's to scrap licensing fees for banks in Europe and cap fees for direct users in return for dropping a two-year antitrust investigation.

"The commitments offered by S&P will abolish licensing fees that banks had to pay for the mere use of U.S. ISINs (International Securities Identification Numbers) in Europe and significantly reduce their cost for other users such as information services providers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. "This will improve the efficiency of European financial markets."

S&P agreed to distribute the U.S. ISIN record to direct users, information services providers and other service bureaux on a daily basis for $15,000 annually.

The European Commission in November 2009 accused S&P of abusing its dominant position by charging unfairly high prices for the use of its ISINs in Europe. It launched an investigation after complaints by several financial institutions and asset managers. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)