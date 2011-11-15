UPDATE 1-EU accepts S&P fee pledge, drops antitrust probe

* S&P scraps licensing fees for banks in Europe

* Licensing fees for direct users, others capped at $15,000/year

* S&P commitment for five years (Adds details)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 The EU regulator said on Tuesday it would drop a two-year antitrust investigation into Standard & Poor's, after the credit ratings agency offered to scrap licensing fees for banks in Europe and cap fees for direct users.

"The commitments offered by S&P will abolish licensing fees that banks had to pay for the mere use of U.S. ISINs (International Securities Identification Numbers) in Europe and significantly reduce their cost for other users such as information services providers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"This will improve the efficiency of European financial markets," he said.

S&P agreed to distribute the U.S. ISINs to direct users, information services providers and other service bureaus on a daily basis for $15,000 annually. The agency has a monopoly for issuing and distributing U.S. ISINs.

S&P's offer will be implemented within five months and will be valid for five years, the Commissioner said. ISINs identify shares and bonds and are essential for interbank communication, clearing and settlement.

The European Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of their annual turnover for breaching EU rules, launched an investigation into S&P after complaints by several financial institutions and asset managers.

In November 2009, the Commission accused S&P of abusing its dominant position by charging unfairly high prices for the use of its ISINs in Europe.

S&P is owned by U.S. publishing group McGraw Hill Cos Inc .