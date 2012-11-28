版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 18:29 BJT

Spain's banks must cut branches, bondholders to share losses-EU Commission

BRUSSELS Nov 28 Spain's restructured banks will need 37 billion euros ($47.84 billion) and will cut their network of branches by up to 50 percent, while their bondholders will face losses, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"What we've approved today means that the funds for the European Stability Mechanism can be disbursed," EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference, referring to the euro zone's permanent rescue fund that has agreed to lend funds to recapitalise Spain's banks.

"The total amount adopted today is 37 billion euros," Almunia said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐