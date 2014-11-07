EU court backs Spain's tax breaks for foreign acquisitions

* EU regulators fail to prove recipients had unfair
advantage
* European Commission seeking to eliminate corporate tax
loopholes
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 7 Spain has won backing from a
European Union court for tax breaks intended to help its
companies acquire foreign stakes after judges said EU regulators
failed to prove that the aid gave receipients an unfair
advantage.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court came as the
European Commission ramped up its fight against tax breaks which
help companies save millions of euros but seen by regulators as
a form of subsidy at ordinary taxpayers' expense.
The Commission in its 2009 and 2011 decisions on Banco
Santander, Autogrill Espana and Santusa
Holding said the Spanish tax breaks for share purchases within
the 28-country European Union and outside the bloc breached EU
state aid rules.
The tax break applied to companies which hold a foreign
stake of at least 5 percent for a minimum of one year.
The three companies subsequently challenged the EU rulings
at the General Court, Europe's second highest. Judges agreed
with their arguments by annulling the Commission's decisions.
"The Commission failed to establish the selective nature of
that regime," the court said.
The Commission, which can appeal the verdict at the Court of
Justice of the European Union, Europe's highest, on points of
law, did not immediately reply to an email for comment.
Santander declined to comment
The EU executive last month ordered Spain to recover
corporate tax breaks from companies which acquired indirect
stakes in firms abroad. The tax measures were related to a 2012
scheme.
The Commission is now investigating sweetheart tax deals
offered by Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Malta, Belgium,
Cyprus and Gibraltar to see if they give companies such as
online retailer Amazon, coffeehouse chain Starbucks
, Italian car maker Fiat and iPhone maker
Apple an unfair advantage.
The cases are T-219/10, Autogrill Espana v Commission and
T-399/11 Bancao Santander and Santusa Holding v Commission.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid, editing by William
Hardy)