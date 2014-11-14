UPDATE 2-EU says Starbucks' "very low" Dutch tax deal may be illegal

* Coffee chain's tax deal may be illegal state aid -EU
* Starbucks says confident will be cleared
* Dutch also defend deal
(Adds Dutch government and Starbucks comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Tom Bergin
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 14 A tax deal the
Netherlands cut with Starbucks Corp may be illegal
state aid, European Union regulators said on Friday, part of a
crackdown on members attracting investment by helping companies
to avoid tax.
Luxembourg, Ireland, Malta, Belgium, Cyprus and Gibraltar
are also facing scrutiny over tax deals they have struck with
multinational companies.
The inquiries have overshadowed the early days of the new
European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker, prime minister
and finance minister of Luxembourg for more than two decades,
and intensified calls among lawmakers and EU countries for a
more harmonised tax system in the 28-country bloc.
The European Commission said it suspects the Dutch tax
ruling allows Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, to
lower its taxable profit, and thereby its tax bill, in a way
that is at odds with accepted accounting rules.
"The Commission's preliminary view is that the advanced
pricing arrangements in favour of Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA
BV constitutes state aid," the EU executive said.
Deputy Finance Minister Eric Wiebes said that the Starbucks
deal "is fully in line with international transfer pricing
standards, is consistent with the policy framework applied by
the government in its efforts to create an attractive business
climate".
Starbucks said it was confident EU regulators would
conclude that it had not received a selective advantage.
COFFEE BEANS
The Commission said the Dutch tax authority had allowed a
Starbucks subsidiary called Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA BV to
declare a taxable profit equal to a percentage of its costs, but
also allowed the company to exclude most of its costs when
making the calculation.
This was partly achieved by excluding the cost of coffee
beans. The Dutch justified this, saying the beans remained the
property of another Starbucks subsidiary.
However, the Commission noted the beans appeared on
Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA's balance sheet.
In 2012, the company's Chief Financial Officer told a UK
parliamentary hearing that the Dutch tax deals were "an
attractive reason" to be based in Amsterdam.
"It is a very low tax rate.... they do offer very
competitive tax rulings," Troy Alstead said.
If the EU investigation finds Starbucks did receive an
unfair advantage, the company could be forced to repay unpaid
tax but the amounts are unlikely to be large.
The tax saving achieved by excluding costs from Starbucks
Manufacturing EMEA's cost base in the years examined, was under
20 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The probe is one of four into so-called sweetheart deals
which the Commission said may give the companies an unfair
advantage. The other three firms are online retailer Amazon
, Italian carmaker Fiat and iPhone maker Apple
.
(Additional reporting Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Heleen
van Geest in Brussels; editing by Keith Weir)