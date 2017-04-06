UPDATE 1-EU raises import duties on Chinese steel, angering Beijing

(Adds Chinese reaction)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 6 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had set 'anti-dumping' duties on imports of
hot-rolled flat steel products from China at a higher rate than
those already in place, angering Beijing.
The Commission, acting on behalf of the 28 EU countries, set
final duties of between 18.1 and 35.9 percent for five years for
producers including Bengang Steel Plates Co, Handan
Iron & Steel Co and Hesteel Co.
This compared with provisional rates imposed from October of
13.2 to 22.6 percent following a complaint lodged by European
steel association Eurofer on behalf of EU producers
ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp
.
China's commerce ministry said it was highly concerned by
the decision and urged the EU to "correct its mistake", adding
it would take "necessary measures" to protect its companies.
The EU has already imposed duties on a wide range of steel
grades to counter what EU steel producers say is a flood of
steel sold at a loss due to Chinese overcapacity.
China, the world's top producer and consumer of steel, said
early last year it would shut as much as 150 million tonnes of
annual production capacity over the next five years, although
capacity actually rose in 2016.
G20 governments recognised in September that steel
overcapacity was a serious problem. China has said the problem
is a global one
The Commission said on Thursday that the measures should
shield EU steel makers from the effects of Chinese dumping.
The Commission also said that it had decided not to impose
provisional duties on the same product from Brazil, Iran,
Russia, Serbia and Ukraine, although the investigation of
imports from these countries would continue for another six
months.
"The decision not to impose provisional measures for imports
from Brazil, Iran, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine does not prejudge
the final outcome of that investigation," a Commission spokesman
said.
