EU probes licensing agreements between U.S. film studios, pay TV firms

BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Commission said on
Monday it was opening an antitrust probe into aspects of
licensing agreements between several major U.S. film studios and
the largest European pay-TV broadcasters.
The Commission, the EU's antitrust watchdog, said it will
examine whether licensing provisions prevent broadcasters from
providing services across borders.
The EU is focusing on licensing agreements between studios
including Twenty-First Century Fox, Warner Bros
, Sony Pictures, NBCUniversal and Paramount
Pictures and European pay-TV broadcasters such as
Britain's BSkyB, France's Canal Plus, Germany's
Sky Deutschland, Sky Italia of Italy and DTS of
Spain.