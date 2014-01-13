UPDATE 2-EU probes licensing pacts between US film studios, pay-TV firms

* EU will look into bans on cross-border services
* Probe focuses on movies, not sports
* Violations of EU anti-trust rules can lead to heavy fines
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The European Union opened an
investigation into licensing agreements between major U.S. film
studios and European pay-TV broadcasters on Monday, saying they
may break EU anti-trust rules.
The probe by the European Commission, the EU's anti-trust
watchdog, will focus on agreements requiring films licensed by
U.S. studios to be shown exclusively in the EU member state
where each broadcaster operates via satellite and the Internet.
The Commission, in principle, is against services being
offered in one of the EU's 28 member states without people in
other member states being able to access them.
It will focus on agreements between studios including
Twenty-First Century Fox, Warner Bros, Sony
Pictures, NBCUniversal and Paramount Pictures
and European pay-TV broadcasters such as Britain's BSkyB
, France's Canal Plus, Germany's Sky Deutschland
, Sky Italia of Italy and DTS, which operates under
the Canal Plus brand in Spain.
Films are licensed by U.S. studios to pay-TV broadcasters on
an exclusive and territorial basis, typically to a single pay-TV
broadcaster in each EU member state.
The Commission, which set no deadline for completing its
investigation, said the probe would focus on the broadcasting of
movies and not of sports events.
Companies found to have broken EU anti-trust rules can be
fined up to 10 percent of their global revenues, which would be
billions of dollars in the case of the studios and broadcasters.
Shares in BSkyB dipped 1 percent after the news and were
trading 0.4 percent lower by 1248 GMT. Shares in Sky Deutschland
were little changed.
SOCCER PRECEDENT
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the
Commission was "not calling into question the possibility to
grant licenses on a territorial basis, or trying to oblige
studios to sell rights on a pan-European basis".
He said the investigation, however, would focus on
restrictions that prevented pay-TV firms from selling content to
viewers in EU member states outside their home market, or to
subscribers who travelled abroad.
"If you subscribe to a pay-TV service in Germany and you go
to Italy for holidays, you may not be able to view the films
offered by that service from your laptop during your holidays,"
Almunia told a news conference. "If I live in Belgium and want
to subscribe to a Spanish pay-TV service, I may not be able to
subscribe at all," he said.
Almunia cited a 2011 decision in which the European Court of
Justice ruled against the English Premier League and BSkyB after
pub landlady Karen Murphy was convicted for showing football
matches live via a Greek network.
Europe's highest court ruled in that case that absolute
territorial exclusivity given to a broadcaster may be
anti-competitive if it eliminates all competition between
broadcasters and leads to a partitioning of the EU's single
market along national borders, Almunia said.
The Commission would now look at whether the principles set
out by the Court of Justice in the soccer case should also be
applied to films licensed by the U.S. studios, he said.
Asked why the Commission was not including soccer matches in
its probe, Almunia said exclusive territorial restrictions for
the screening of football matches were being eliminated
following the 2011 Court of Justice decision.