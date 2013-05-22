EU leaders shine spotlight on Amazon, Google over tax policy

* European leaders meet to discuss tax, energy policy
* Tax avoidance schemes by major companies on agenda
* EU losing 1 trillion euros a year to tax avoidance,
evasion
* OECD report urges EU to tackle aggressive tax planning
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, May 22 European leaders will discuss
how to combat aggressive tax avoidance by major companies such
as Amazon, Google and Apple at a summit on Wednesday, and cut
the estimated 1 trillion euros a year the EU loses to tax
evasion or avoidance.
The four-hour summit was originally called to discuss energy
policy, but investigations in Britain, France and the United
States exposing how little tax major international companies
have been paying by carefully structuring their European
operations has forced the issue to the top of the agenda.
France and Britain in particular have grown concerned by the
sheer scale of the legal tax schemes, with a U.S. investigation
revealing on Monday that Apple Inc had paid just 2
percent tax on $74 billion in overseas income, largely by
exploiting a loophole in Ireland's tax code.
That followed reports that the British unit of Amazon
paid just $3.7 million tax on 2012 sales of $6.5
billion, and similar revelations concerning the UK operations of
Google and Starbucks.
In all, officials estimate that EU governments miss out on
around 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) a year through the legal
tax avoidance techniques employed by such companies and illegal
tax evasion.
"A lot of these revenues (from the digital economy) are not
getting taxed," said a French diplomat briefing reporters in
Paris ahead of the summit. "We need to find a way of bringing
home the tax on these activities."
Officials said French President Francois Hollande could
raise the issue with other leaders at the meeting, though it was
unclear what agreement could be reached with little advanced
preparation and just four hours of talks scheduled.
A draft of the summit's declaration, which is agreed in
advance but can be changed, set out nine proposals for
strengthening tax policy and coordination, including fighting
tax avoidance schemes and the process of routing profits abroad.
"Work will be carried forward as regards the Commission's
recommendations on aggressive tax planning and profit shifting,"
a draft seen by Reuters read.
While there is common consent among EU leaders that action
needs to be taken to close loopholes and level the playing field
on tax policy, little has been done on the issues despite
regular lobbying by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development (OECD) and other international organisations.
In a report in March last year, the OECD, a club for wealthy
countries, set out in detail how companies were using "hybrid
mismatch arrangements" to avoid paying taxes, the very technique
that Apple is alleged to have used in its tax planning.
"We have got to make sure as we set those tax rates that
companies pay taxes, and that means international collaboration,
the sharing of tax information," said British Prime Minister
David Cameron as he arrived at the summit.
Cameron has put tax policy on the agenda of the G8 meeting
taking place next month in Ireland.
NAME NO NAMES
But officials played down the possibility of immediate steps
to close tax loopholes or any naming and shaming of companies in
the final summit declaration, saying it was primarily up to EU
member states to craft the necessary legislation, and to work
through wider international forums such as the OECD.
"But while companies may be using loopholes to pay as little
tax as possible, the truth is it's a national issue," said an EU
official preparing the summit. "It's up to the relevant member
states to change their tax codes and tighten the net."
The official said the most likely outcome from the talks was
tougher language on strengthening bilateral tax treaties and
bolstering so-called "anti-abuse" rules in national legislation.
Eversheds, a global law firm dealing with tax issues, said
that while recent cases involving high-profile U.S. companies
had pushed the tax issue to the top of the global agenda, it
could not be tackled with any quick or immediate steps.
"While the issues deserves this top-level attention, the
public should not expect any game-changing developments, and
indeed it would be wrong for the EU to try to tackle the issue
on its own," said Ben Jones, a tax expert at the firm.
"Uncoordinated attempts by individual countries or blocs of
countries to tackle the issue may actually create more tax
'loopholes' or have a detrimental impact on businesses that do
not engage in aggressive tax planning."
France has already shown its willingness to take on major
U.S. companies, with authorities raiding Google in a 2011
investigation into whether its Paris office conducts sales work.
The company was asked to pay 1.7 billion euros in back taxes.
A similar issue has arisen with how Google operates in
Britain, with questions raised about whether its sales staff are
based abroad, as the company maintains, or in the country, which
would create a liability to UK tax.
Google says it follows tax rules everywhere it operates and
that references to selling in job ads for British-based staff
reflect the fact that it likes to hire people with a sales
background.