UPDATE 1-EU leaders talk tough on tackling Amazon, Google over taxes

* European leaders want to end aggressive tax avoidance
* EU losing up to 1 trillion euros a year to tax evasion,
avoidance
* OECD report urges EU to tackle tax arbitrage by companies
* Apple, Amazon, Google among corporations in the spotlight
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, May 22 Britain, France and Germany
called for stricter rules to stop companies such as Google,
Apple and Amazon aggressively avoiding taxes in austerity bitten
Europe, while acknowledging they had done nothing unlawful.
At a summit to discuss energy and tax policy, the leaders of
the three largest EU countries took the opportunity at news
conferences to lament the impact of corporate tax avoidance,
following several cases involving U.S. firms.
The issue has hit a nerve in Europe where many countries are
cutting back on social spending and squeezing workers in order
to reduce national deficits and debt.
Most recently a U.S. Senate report found that Apple Inc
had paid just 2 percent tax on $74 billion in overseas
income, largely by exploiting a loophole in Ireland's tax code.
"We cannot accept that a certain number of companies can put
themselves in situations where they escape paying taxes in ways
that are legal," French President Francois Hollande said.
"We must coordinate at a European level, harmonise our rules
and come up with strategies to stop this."
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who has put tax at the
top of the agenda for a meeting of the G8 in Ireland next month,
was equally clear about the need for coordination steps.
"There is a real chance of seeing the sort of international
action that we need to fix this problem," he said. "You can't do
it on your own, you have to have that international action and
that is why I think today has been a bit of a breakthrough."
France and Britain in particular have grown concerned by the
sheer scale of the legal tax schemes.
Monday's U.S. Senate report on Apple Inc followed
reports that the British unit of Amazon paid just $3.7
million tax on 2012 sales of $6.5 billion, and similar
revelations concerning the UK operations of Google and
Starbucks.
In all, officials estimate that EU governments miss out on
around 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) a year through the legal
tax avoidance schemes employed by such companies and via illegal
tax evasion.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who avoided commenting on
the issue ahead of the summit, expressed her frustration that
existing laws were not sufficient to capture taxes fully.
"We will work towards ensuring companies have to pay more
where they are based," she told reporters, saying that new rules
would affect big companies most, although it many cases
companies are basing themselves in low- or no-tax jurisdictions.
HARD TO CLOSE LOOPHOLES
While there is common consent among EU leaders that action
needs to be taken to close loopholes and level the playing field
on tax policy, little has been done on the issues despite
regular lobbying by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development (OECD) and other international organisations.
In a report in March last year, the OECD, a club for wealthy
countries, set out in detail how companies were using "hybrid
mismatch arrangements" to avoid paying taxes, the very technique
that Apple is alleged to have used in its tax planning.
"We have got to make sure as we set those tax rates that
companies pay taxes, and that means international collaboration,
the sharing of tax information," British Prime Minister David
Cameron said as he arrived at the summit.
But officials have dismissed the possibility of immediate
steps to close loopholes or any targeting of companies, saying
it is primarily up to EU member states to craft the necessary
legislation, and to work through wider international forums such
as the OECD, G8 and G20 to make progress and close the net.
Eversheds, a global law firm dealing with tax issues, said
that while recent cases involving high-profile U.S. companies
had pushed the tax issue to the top of the global agenda, it
could not be tackled with any quick or immediate steps.
"While the issues deserves this top-level attention, the
public should not expect any game-changing developments, and
indeed it would be wrong for the EU to try to tackle the issue
on its own," said Ben Jones, a tax expert at the firm.
"Uncoordinated attempts by individual countries or blocs of
countries to tackle the issue may actually create more tax
'loopholes' or have a detrimental impact on businesses that do
not engage in aggressive tax planning."
France has already shown its willingness to take on major
U.S. companies, with authorities raiding Google in a 2011
investigation into whether its Paris office conducts sales work.
The company was asked to pay 1.7 billion euros in back taxes.
A similar issue has arisen with how Google operates in
Britain, with questions raised about whether its sales staff are
based abroad, as the company maintains, or in the country, which
would create a liability to UK tax.
Google says it follows tax rules everywhere it operates and
that references to selling in job ads for British-based staff
reflect the fact that it likes people with a sales skills.