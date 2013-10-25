UPDATE 1-France resists British push to cut EU regulation

* Cutting red tape part of campaign to keep UK in the EU
* EU pilloried for rules from hairdressing to bottled water
* France warns Cameron about lowering standards
By Robin Emmott and Julien Ponthus
BRUSSELS, Oct 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron pressed European leaders on Friday to scrap EU red tape
that London says is strangling small companies, but France
warned it would not accept changes that threatened workers, food
safety or the environment.
Backed by a perception that Brussels sets overbearing rules
on everything from the shape of bananas to high heels in
hairdressers, Cameron set out to tackle the grievances of
British Eurosceptics who complain the bloc's rules are petty.
In the marble summit building in Brussels, Cameron sought
support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and six other EU
leaders during a meeting that included the head of the European
Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, presenting a 60-page report.
The chief executive of Marks & Spencer, one of
Britain's best-known retail chains, was also present.
"What we had today was seven leaders of EU countries coming
together to discuss cutting EU red tape," Cameron told a news
conference at the end of the two-day EU summit.
"We need jobs, we need enterprise and we are not going to
get it if we overregulate businesses," he said, standing by a
sign reading "Cut EU red tape" and brandishing a leaflet full of
proposals on how to do it.
Cutting regulation is at the heart of Cameron's campaign to
convince British voters that remaining in the 28-nation bloc of
500 million people is in Britain's interest before a referendum
he has promised in 2015 on continued membership.
France expressed scepticism about Cameron's ideas, which
include dropping proposed rules on food labelling. A French
official said they were "too pro-business" and President
Francois Hollande said simplifying rules meant different things
to different people.
"We are in favour of everything that lightens (the load), as
long as the protection of consumers, workers and the environment
is guaranteed," Hollande told a news conference.
Cameron did win a promise by EU leaders in their final
summit statement to support the Europe Commission in its efforts
to scale back unnecessary laws under a programme dubbed "REFIT".
Leaders welcomed "the steps taken by the member states and
the EU aimed at better identification of excessively burdensome
regulation," the summit statement said.
"Substantial efforts are required in this respect, both at
EU and national levels," it said.
RULES "UNSEXY BUT NECESSARY"
The global financial crisis and the euro zone's debt
troubles have damaged faith in EU lawmaking as the European
Commission, the EU executive, takes on more power to coordinate
a club that has expanded across Eastern Europe.
Critics have pilloried the Commission for rules such as one
preventing drinkmakers from claiming that water can treat
dehydration. Brussels has had to drop plans to force restaurants
to serve olive oil in sealed bottles instead of dipping bowls.
Cameron's report on red tape, compiled by business leaders
and chaired by Business Minister Michael Fallon, said there were
too many "pointless, burdensome and costly regulations".
It makes more than 30 recommendations, in areas from
environmental safeguards to paid maternity leave. Dropping an EU
rule that requires firms to keep health and safety records could
save 2.7 billion euros ($3.7 billion), it said.
The Commission said this month it would review EU laws and
be careful when writing new ones, marking a change of tone at
the body that proposes laws for the bloc's members. Barroso has
said the Commission has cut the cost of administrative burdens
by 32.3 billion euros over the last five years.
But with the Commission responsible for regulating across
all areas of European industry and in the process of overhauling
the continent's financial architecture, there is little prospect
of a huge reduction in the number of EU laws.
"Unsexy as many of the rules are, they are necessary either
to prevent potentially serious harm or for the (EU) single
market to work," the Commission's British-based office wrote on
its website earlier this month.