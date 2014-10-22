Portugal could block EU climate deal over connection target

* Portugal, Spain want 15 percent connection goal
* Spare Iberian energy stranded by lack of links
* Could reduce EU dependency on Russian fuel
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 22 Portugal warned on Wednesday it
could block an EU plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions if other
states at a summit this week reject a binding target for
building cross-border power cables and pipelines.
"We will not support a deal that does not include a binding
target because we need to create a stable, predictable
regulatory framework in order to attract private investment,"
Bruno Macaes, Portugal's secretary of state for Europe, told
Reuters.
Portugal and neighbouring Spain have large surpluses of
renewable energy, produced by the likes of Acciona and
Iberdrola, and spare natural gas imported from a range
of suppliers, including North Africa, which could help to reduce
the European Union's dependence on Russian energy.
But a lack of connections over the Pyrenees into France
means the spare Iberian energy is stranded.
An existing, non-binding target for "inter-connectivity" in
the EU energy market has had little effect.
EU leaders are meant to decide on a set of climate and
energy policy goals for 2030, which are expected to include a 40
percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 1990.
They are also likely to set goals to increase the share of
renewables - solar and wind power and the like - in the energy
mix to 27 percent and to improve energy savings, by insulation
and recycling, by 30 percent compared with business as usual.
Talks on Thursday and Friday could prove difficult as some
business leaders and nations such as Britain favour just one
binding 40 percent goal, while others press for tougher targets
and coal-dependent Poland argues it needs financial help if it
is to agree to anything at all.
NATIONAL DECISIONS
Early versions of documents prepared ahead of this week's
summit included the 15 percent goal on interconnection that
Spain and Portugal have sought, but the latest draft seen by
Reuters does not.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is keen to
complete a single European energy market and has cited conflict
between Ukraine and main EU energy supplier Russia as reason to
invest in infrastructure that can maximise alternative supplies.
But the 28 member states have clung to the right to make
national decisions about which form of energy they use.
Britain, Ireland and Italy, as well as Spain and Portugal,
are virtual energy islands with connection capacities of just 3
to 5 percent, according to European Commission figures.
The EU executive says a decade-old, non-binding target of
having cross-border connections capable of carrying 10 percent
of the bloc's energy has not been met and has had little effect
on encouraging the building of new lines.
Lisbon believes setting a higher, binding target would help
draw investment into the sector. There was no immediate comment
from Spain, though EU officials have said Madrid is also
pressing for a deal that improves connectivity.
While formally a new deal on climate change could be
approved by a majority vote, officials say it is unlikely such a
major decision would be taken without consensus.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by David
Holmes)