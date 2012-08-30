EU leaders to meet on long-term budget in second half of Nov

BRUSSELS Aug 30 European Union leaders will
hold an extra summit in the second half of November to discuss
the EU's next long-term budget, EU officials said on Thursday.
EU leaders will also meet earlier, on Oct 18-19 in Brussels,
but the October summit is likely to be dominated by discussions
of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, officials said.
"There is still no precise date, but the plan is for the
extra summit to be held in the second half of November," one EU
official said.
"The idea is to have a summit focused on the multi-annual
financial framework," the official said, referring to the
long-term budget.