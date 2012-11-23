UK's Cameron: EU budget proposal was not good enough

BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
BRUSSELS Nov 23 European Union leaders failed to reach agreement on a new seven-year budget for their troubled bloc, calling off talks in less than two days after most countries rejected deeper spending cuts demanded by Britain and its allies.
For comments by EU leaders and officials after Friday's talks click on
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares