2012年 10月 19日

Spain's Rajoy: no decision taken yet on seeking aid

BRUSSELS Oct 19 European Union leaders agreed on Friday a single supervisor will take responsibility for overseeing euro zone banks from next year.

But the leaders, who met on Thursday and Friday, left for another time the details on the precise number of banks to be monitored and the powers to be given to the supervisor -- the European Central Bank.

For comments by EU leaders and officials after the talks click on

