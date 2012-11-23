版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 24日 星期六 00:11 BJT

Van Rompuy: potential for EU budget deal in early 2013

BRUSSELS Nov 23 European Union leaders failed to reach agreement on a new seven-year budget for their troubled bloc, calling off talks in less than two days after most countries rejected deeper spending cuts demanded by Britain and its allies.

For comments by EU leaders and officials after Friday's talks click on

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐