Swiss expect deal with EU over clearing house

LONDON, April 24 The European Union is expected
to give the green light for Switzerland's securities clearing
house to keep operating inside the 28-country bloc, a senior
Swiss markets official said on Friday.
Without EU agreement that Swiss financial rules are equally
strict as the bloc's own standards, customers using the London
Stock Exchange and other platforms across Europe could face
higher costs.
Clearers stand between two sides of a trade to guarantee its
completion even if one side goes bust.
"So far as we can judge, the process is on track and we hope
to get equivalence this year," Tomas Kindler, head of clearing
at SIX Securities Services, part of the Swiss trading to
clearing and settlement group.
Reuters reported this week that similar negotiations between
the EU and the United States had not proceeded well enough to
meet a June deadline.
This has forced the European Commission to seek EU member
state backing for extending the deadline to December, its third
six-month delay.
Kindler said obtaining equivalence for SIX would be a "big
milestone", reducing pressure to decide on whether it should
open a clearing house inside the EU.
EU talks with Switzerland have been relatively smooth as the
Swiss adopted EU rules into their own laws.
But the United States uses different rules for derivatives
contracts, raising the prospect of European clearing houses
having to abide by two sets of norms.
"There needs to be an effective system in a third country
for recognition of our clearing houses, and to avoid the burden
of dual regulation we need to be satisfied that system allows
access to EU clearing houses," an EU source familiar with the
negotiations said.
"Neither side has finally agreed yet on this but we are in a
much more advanced place in terms of mutual recognition. That is
not really an issue now," the source said.
There remain key technical differences in applying margins
to derivatives trades to cover defaults or swings in prices.
"There are a range of ways to deal with the margin issue,
and we have to jointly decide which way to go. Both sides are
cognisant of the fact that finding a way to reconcile our
standards would be the most effective way to move forward," the
source added.
