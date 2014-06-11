版本:
EU court annuls asset freeze on Syria International Islamic Bank

BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Union General Court said on Wednesday it had annulled an asset freeze imposed by the EU on Syria International Islamic Bank.

The court said the EU had failed to prove that transactions carried out by the bank "involve a particularly high risk that the money comes from the Syrian regime."

For the full court ruling, please click: here (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker)
