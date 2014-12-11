版本:
EU's Vestager aims to finish tax avoidance probes in Q2 next year

BRUSSELS Dec 11 EU regulators hope to wrap up ongoing probes into the legality of tax deals between Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Ireland with Apple, Starbucks, Amazon and Fiat by the second quarter of 2015, the EU antitrust's chief said on Thursday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she wanted to finish the four cases before opening new investigations.

"We hope to finalise the four open cases by the second quarter next year," Vestager told a press conference. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
