EU executive to propose common tax base for multinationals - again

LONDON, June 16 Four years after failing in an
initial attempt at common company tax rules across Europe, the
EU is set to have a second go as it tries to tackle the low-tax
arrangements of some states that have benefited the likes of
Amazon, Starbucks and Apple.
The EU's executive European Commission is due on Wednesday
to set out plans for a so-called common consolidated corporate
tax base (CCCTB), after its previous attempt met member state
opposition to what many saw as a first step to harmonising tax
rates, still regarded as a sovereign issue.
Yet corporate taxes have remained in the headlines because
of the way multinationals can legally reduce their bills by
basing themselves in low-tax centres and the EU is already
investigating the tax arrangements of Apple, Starbucks and
Amazon in some member states.
It said on June 11 those investigations are at an advanced
stage and decisions could be announced in coming months.
In a paper to be published on Wednesday, the Commission says
its first CCCTB proposal in 2011 was for an optional system,
which limited its effectiveness as a tool for preventing profit
shifting by cross-border companies.
"The Commission will therefore work on a proposal to make
the CCCTB compulsory, at least for multinational enterprises,"
it says in the document seen by Reuters, which could still face
last-minute changes ahead of publication.
The plans are designed to prevent "aggressive" tax planning,
such as artificially shifting profits to the country where rates
are lowest or beneficial tax rulings can be secured.
Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at accounting body
ACCA, said the plan would likely end up in the form of enhanced
cooperation.
"The main thing is to make sure that any CCCTB tax regime is
fully compatible with global initiatives and that we need as
many member states involved as possible," Roy-Chowdhury said.
The Commission says it would advocate a step by step
approach. "The primary focus should be on securing the common
tax base," the document said.
"The Commission will present a new legislative proposal as
soon as possible ... introducing the mandatory element and
providing for a staged approach to the CCCTB."
The proposal could also address the more favourable
treatment currently given to corporate debt over shares.
