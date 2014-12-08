UPDATE 2-EU still at odds on finance tax, 2016 start in doubt -diplomats

* Ministers to meet Monday evening, still divided on outline
* Tax first proposed in 1972; latest EU efforts date from
2012
* Divisions over scope of tax, how it should be collected
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 Eleven euro zone countries
remain divided over a tax on financial transactions a day before
a self-imposed deadline to agree on its broad outlines, casting
doubt on whether the levy can be implemented in early 2016,
diplomats said on Monday.
Speaking before a meeting of the 11 on Monday evening that
was called by France, a prime proponent of the tax, several
diplomats said differences were still wide, diminishing previous
hopes a deal on the principles could be announced on Tuesday.
Some participants at Monday's meeting, to be chaired in
Brussels by French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, still hoped to
make some progress, possibly focusing on a narrower range of
transactions such as equities. But others saw no consensus.
The plan, led by Germany and France but opposed by Britain,
aims to make banks share the cost of cleaning up Europe's debt
and banking crisis. It was inspired by the "Tobin tax", a scheme
to penalise short-term currency speculators proposed by Nobel
prize-winning economist James Tobin in 1972.
Despite the critical mass the initiative gained in Europe in
October 2012 to be able to go ahead, disputes over how to levy
the tax and whether to include derivatives have meant continued
delays. An initial 2014 start date has slipped to 2016.
Now that date looks in doubt, said two diplomats working on
the plan, while a document seen by Reuters set out the scale of
the divisions.
Finance ministers from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France,
Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain
were originally due to sign off on the broad outlines of a deal
by a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.
"An agreement will not be possible by the end of the year,"
said a senior diplomat close to the talks. Asked what that meant
for a 2016 start date, a second diplomat said: "It will need a
lot of political will."
None of the 11 countries are willing to say publicly that
the plan is dead. German Chancellor Angela Merkel worked hard
behind the scenes in 2012 to encourage countries including Spain
and Italy to sign up and its launch was a breakthrough.
But a Dec. 3 document from Italy, which will chair Tuesday's
meeting, said there was no clarity over the principles of how
the levy would be collected. "Further reflections on their
application will be necessary," the document said, making no
mention of a compromise plan.
France has said that taxing only share transactions in the
11 participating countries would raise roughly 6 billion euros
($7.5 billion) a year.
The European Commission originally said a tax on stocks,
bonds and derivatives trades could raise up to 57 billion euros
a year if applied across all EU countries.
