EU re-launches failed plan for common tax base for multinationals

BRUSSELS, June 17 The European Commission
re-launched plans on Wednesday to introduce common tax rules for
multinationals, saying that public anger over tax avoidance and
a new approach should win over EU member states that blocked the
idea four years ago.
The Commission, the European Union's executive, said it
wanted a 'common consolidated corporate tax base' (CCCTB) to
prevent "aggressive" tax planning measures such as artificially
shifting profits to the country where rates are lowest.
"What we are doing is part of a trend," Economic Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.
"During the crisis our citizens have had to contribute a
lot. What they don't want to see is that corporations, because
they have sophisticated legal advice, can juggle between
administrations."
Corporate taxes have remained in the headlines because
of the way multinationals can legally reduce their bills by
basing themselves in low-tax centres. The EU is already
investigating the tax arrangements of Apple, Starbucks
and Amazon in some member states.
Moscovici said countries were working on the basis of tax
rules drawn up in the 1930s and more recent ad-hoc decisions by
individual member states, but said a common approach was needed.
A previous attempt to bring in CCCTB drew opposition from
member states who saw it as a first step towards harmonising tax
rates, regarded as a sovereign issue.
Moscovici said that was not the plan, nor was it the
Commission's intention to set a minimum corporate tax rate.
Under CCCTB, companies would use just one EU system to
compute their taxable income rather than dealing with the rules
in 28 different member states, saving businesses about 700
million euros ($790 million) per year.
It would be designed to eliminate mismatches between
national systems, which companies can currently exploit.
"ROOM FOR DISCUSSION"
CCCTB, which would be mandatory at least for multinationals,
would come into effect in stages, with the first target to agree
on a common tax base and then consolidation, the most
contentious issue, would be introduced later.
Consolidation would entail the elimination of major tax
obstacles as well as opportunities for tax avoidance, such as
transfer pricing, and allow companies to offset losses in one
member state against profits in another.
Moscovici said member states had given broad support for
re-launching CCCTB when the Commission consulted them earlier in
the year, with a strong political will to fight tax avoidance.
Commenting on a recent trip he made to Ireland, one of the
opponents of the initial plan, Moscovici said: "I could see that
the present text was a non-starter but that there could be room
for discussion on this two-step approach."
