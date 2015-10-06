UPDATE 1-EU ministers agree measures to curb multinationals' tax avoidance

(Adds details and quotes)

By Francesco Guarascio

LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to automatically exchange information on tax deals their governments strike with multinational companies, in a bid to clamp down on aggressive tax avoidance.

The deal follows years of controversy over methods used by big corporations to minimise their tax bills: EU competition authorities are already investigating arrangements used by Amazon and a unit of Fiat in Luxembourg, Apple in Ireland and Starbucks in the Netherlands, and may start new investigations.

The tax deals, known as rulings and advance price arrangements, enable companies to gauge the size of their future tax bills when they set up business in a new country. They are widespread and not illegal, but can allow large corporations to minimise the tax they pay in Europe by shifting profits to countries with lower rates.

Exchanging information on such deals is seen as a way of discouraging aggressive tax planning and making multinationals pay tax according to where they really do business.

"We have a political deal on this issue," Luxembourg's finance minister Pierre Gramegna said.

The European Commission had proposed the exchange of information to become operational from 2016, and wanted deals struck up to 10 years earlier to be shared among EU states.

Under the compromise reached by ministers, the new rules will take effect from 2017 and be retroactive for five years, effectively covering deals agreed since 2012.

EU states at the moment share little information about tax rulings. The bloc's commissioner for economic affairs, Pierre Moscovici, described the compromise as fair.

EU legislative efforts to regulate tax rulings were stepped up after international criticism of the tax practices of Luxembourg, based on the so-called "LuxLeaks" disclosures showing corporations had secured beneficial rulings to minimise their tax on operations in Europe.

Scrutiny of corporate tax avoidance across Europe has increased since the global financial crisis, partly driven by public perceptions that some household-name companies are getting off lightly while ordinary taxpayers feel the full force of government austerity measures.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the body that advises industrial nations on economic policy, proposed on Monday to overhaul the way international companies are taxed in an effort to tackle avoidance. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Trevelyan)