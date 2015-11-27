Dutch govt to appeal EU commission ruling on Starbucks tax deal

AMSTERDAM Nov 27 The Dutch Finance Ministry said on Friday it will appeal a European Union Commission ruling ordering it to recover up to 30 million euros ($31.8 million) in taxes from Starbucks.

Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager in October ordered the Netherlands to recover 20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million to $34 million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain.

Starbucks has said it will appeal the decision. ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)