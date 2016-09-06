EU finance ministers to discuss how to make tax policy more evenhanded

| BRUSSELS, Sept 6
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 European Union countries should
better coordinate tax rules to avoid hitting corporations too
hard, the Slovak presidency of the European Union proposed, in
an effort to provide more balance to an EU campaign against tax
avoidance by multinational companies.
The proposal, to be discussed at an informal meeting of EU
finance ministers in Bratislava on Sept. 10, comes as the EU
cracks down on corporate tax-avoidance schemes, which some fear
could backfire and drive multinationals away from the continent.
The Slovak proposal aims mostly to reduce cases of double
taxation for multinational companies and to make taxation more
predictable for corporations.
Slovakia, which took over the six-month rotating EU
presidency in July, praised EU efforts to fight tax dodging. But
it called for an approach "that supports the EU's attractiveness
as a place for business, investment," according to a paper seen
by Reuters.
The document calls on the EU finance ministers to discuss
measures to enhance tax certainty. Those would include "further
cross-border harmonisation of tax rules" and more cooperation
among national tax administrations.
Last week, the European Commission told Apple Inc
to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in back taxes to
Ireland to compensate for a scheme that has cut the iPhone
maker's tax bill to next to nothing over a decade.
Dublin appealed the ruling on the grounds it would undermine
Ireland's long-established policy of attracting multinationals
with low taxes.
Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, said the company's
overseas profits would be taxed in the United States when the
money was repatriated. And U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said the EU was trying to grab revenue that ought to go
to the United States.
In June, EU countries agreed to put an end to some of the
most common practices used by multinationals to reduce their tax
bills, such as shifting profits made in Europe to no-tax
countries where they have no real business activity
.
Fair-taxation campaigners considered the agreed measures too
mild, but industry groups raised concern about damage to EU
competitiveness if the anti-tax avoidance drive made tax bills
too unpredictable.
"It appears that more needs to be done to prevent and reduce
tax uncertainty (that) can directly affect domestic investment
and, hence, productivity as well as cross-border trade and
foreign direct investment," the Slovak presidency said in a
paper that seems to endorse some of those concerns.
To keep up the pressure against tax avoidance, the Slovak
presidency is also proposing mandatory disclosure rules for
banks and other intermediaries that help set up tax-dodging
schemes for corporations and wealthy individuals.
Following up on non-binding proposals circulated by the
European Commission in July, the Slovaks will ask ministers to
consider an obligation for banks to disclose to tax authorities
offshore tax-avoidance schemes that they advise on.
(Writing by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)