UPDATE 2-EU scraps Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica investigation

* European Commission says no proof firms shut out rivals
* Case underlines tension between telcos, web firms
(Adds Orange comment, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Deutsche Telekom,
Orange SA and Telefonica did not squeeze out
Internet rivals, EU antitrust regulators said, in a case
emblematic of the tussle between web companies and telecoms
operators.
The European Commission said on Friday it had closed a
14-month investigation, which started with dawn raids triggered
by a U.S. competitor, as it had found no proof of wrongdoing.
The Commission took action following concerns raised by
U.S.-based Cogent Communications. It did not name the companies
investigated, but the firms themselves confirmed the dawn raids.
"The Commission found no evidence of behaviour aimed at
foreclosing transit services from the market or at providing an
unfair advantage to the telecoms operators' own proprietary
content services," the EU executive said in a statement.
But it said it would continue to monitor the sector closely.
Orange welcomed the EU decision: "The European Commission is
the third competition authority to have audited our Internet
interconnection agreements without finding any discriminatory or
anti-competitive practices."
Cogent Chief Executive Dave Schaeffer told Reuters last year
the three operators had refused to upgrade the capacity of the
interconnections, resulting in poor quality services for Cogent
customers. He said the aim was to get Cogent to pay more.
French and German competition regulators have already
rejected Cogent's complaint on similar issues.
The EU is now seeking to strike a balance between allowing
telecoms operators to strike lucrative deals with
bandwidth-hungry content providers such as Google and Netflix
, while ensuring smaller rivals can also get easy
Internet access.
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by
Pravin Char)