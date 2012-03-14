EU regulators question five telecoms firms, no probe yet

BRUSSELS, March 14 EU antitrust regulators
said on Wednesday they had requested information from five
European telecommunications firms about standardisation of
future services, but said no formal investigation had been
opened at this stage.
As well as requesting information from Deutsche Telekom
, France Telecom, Telefonica,
Vodafone, Telecom Italia, the regulator has
also spoken to mobile operators' group GSM.
"The requests for information relate to the manner in which
standardisation for future services in the mobile communications
area is taking place," Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for
competition matters at the European Commission said.
He said the European Union executive has not opened formal
proceedings and that the request did not mean that it has
competition concerns for now.