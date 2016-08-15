EU plans to extend some telecom rules to web-based providers

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Aug 15 The European Union is planning
to extend telecom rules covering security and confidentiality of
communications to web services such as Microsoft's
Skype and Facebook's WhatsApp which could restrict how
they use encryption.
The rules currently only apply to telecoms providers such as
Vodafone and Orange.
According to an internal European Commission document seen
by Reuters, the EU executive wants to extend some of the rules
to web companies offering calls and messages over the Internet.
Telecoms companies have long complained that web groups such
as Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft and Facebook are
more lightly regulated despite offering similar services and
have called for the EU's telecoms-specific rules to be repealed.
They have also said that companies such as Google and
Facebook can make money from the use of customer data.
"Unlike telcos, OTT (web-based) are global players
that are allowed to commercially exploit the traffic data and
the location data they collect," telecoms group Orange said in a
response to the EU's public consultation on the reform
proposals.
Under the existing "ePrivacy Directive", telecoms operators
have to protect users' communications and ensure the security of
their networks and may not keep customers' location and traffic
data.
The EU rules also allow national governments to restrict the
right to confidentiality for national security and law
enforcement purposes.
Many tech companies such as Facebook and Google already
offer end-to-end encryption on their messaging and email
services.
They argue there is no need to extend the telecoms rules to
web services and that the EU should not dictate how they protect
their users' communications.
Facebook, which uses full-scale encryption on WhatsApp, said
in its response to the Commission's public consultation that
extending the rules to online messaging services would mean they
could in effect "no longer be able to guarantee the security and
confidentiality of the communication through encryption" because
governments would have the option of restricting the
confidentiality right for national security purposes.
"Therefore, any expansion of the current ePD (ePrivacy
Directive) should not have the undesired consequence of
undermining the very privacy it is seeking to protect," the
company said.
Tech companies have been at loggerheads with national
governments and police agencies over the use of encryption.
Advocates of strong encryption argue the technology is vital for
protecting the privacy of consumers and businesses.
The EU document said that the exact confidentiality
obligations for web firms would still have to be defined.
The Commission could also force the companies to allow their
users to take a copy of their content, for example emails, with
them when they switch providers, according to the document.
The EU executive will propose a reform of the ePrivacy rules
later this year, while a broader overhaul of the EU's telecoms
rules will come in September.
The Commission was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)