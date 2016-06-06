EU telecom regulators see free Internet services as next battle

* EU adopted 'net neutrality' rules last year
* EU regulators have drawn up guidelines on their
implementation
* Free Internet offers will raise the most questions -
regulator
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 6 Exempting some online
applications, such as Facebook, from consumers' monthly data
caps and treating them as free is seen as the next front in a
battle over how telecoms operators can manage the traffic on
their networks as regulators prepare to enforce Europe's
first-ever "net neutrality" rules.
BEREC, the body comprising the European Union's 28 telecoms
regulators, on Monday produced a set of draft guidelines on
implementing the net neutrality rules which require operators
such as Orange, Deutsche Telekom and
Telefonica to treat all Internet traffic equally.
Deciding whether operators should be allowed to devote part
of their network to certain services, such as remote healthcare,
will be much simpler than deciding whether offering content for
free, such as Facebook and Spotify, breaches the principle of
net neutrality, Sebastien Soriano, head of France's telecoms
regulator ARCEP, told Reuters.
"This is really in the grey area of the regulation,"
Soriano, who will preside over BEREC next year, said.
The EU's net neutrality rules, agreed last year, neither
explicitly allow the practice of zero-rating - exempting certain
applications from a customer's data allowance - nor forbid it,
leaving regulators in a bind.
Some countries, such as the Netherlands, Slovenia and India,
have banned zero-rating on the grounds that it violates the
principle of net neutrality and gives some applications an
unfair competitive advantage.
"Zero-rating allows ISPs (Internet service providers) to
make certain applications more attractive than others, thereby
picking winners and losers online," the European Digital Rights
association said.
Telecoms operators argue that zero-rating is beneficial for
consumers and can be used to give low-income customers improved
Internet access, much like Facebook Inc's attempt to
offer its own social network and messaging service for free in
India.
BEREC's guidelines say that regulators should decide whether
zero-rating is allowed depending on the market share of both the
operator and the company providing the free content.
Soriano said that as a result, the issue will have to be
treated on a case-by-case basis.
"Maybe in one country, one practice of zero-rating will be
OK considering the market shares of the operators or the
partners ... and in other countries it will raise many
problems."
For example, treating a music service such as Spotify as
free and therefore exempting it from a customer's data allowance
"creates an economic incentive to use that music application
instead of competing ones," the guidelines say.
BEREC said that blocking access to all content except that
which is treated as free once a customer hits his data cap will
be forbidden.
But sponsored data, whereby content providers such as
Spotify or Netflix pay operators to deliver their
services for free, raises more difficult issues because no
content is actually being blocked.
"Technically all the traffic is treated in the same way, but
at the tariff level, some services are untariffed and others
are," Soriano said. "This question is open. This is at the heart
of the grey area of what is allowed or not."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by G Crosse)