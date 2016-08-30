UPDATE 1-EU telecom regulators take strict view of net neutrality rules

* EU adopted net neutrality rules last year
* EU regulators drew up guidelines to enforce them
* Telecoms firms limited in how they treat different types
of data
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 EU regulators on Tuesday
adopted a strict interpretation of rules limiting how telecoms
firms like Vodafone and Orange can prioritise
some types of internet traffic, aiming to protect the principle
that all web traffic be treated equally.
The guidelines on net neutrality were welcomed by internet
activists as ensuring the web remains an open platform and not a
two-speed highway, benefiting only companies with deep pockets
that can pay for prioritised delivery.
"Because of this law, telecom companies won't be able to
sell a first-class Internet to the mega-rich while the rest of
us travel coach," said Luca Nicotra, a senior campaigner for
citizens' group Avaaz.
The European Union adopted its first-ever net neutrality law
last year and the latest guidelines will help determine how
regulators enforce those rules.
The telecoms industry has been seeking to increase revenues
by offering specialised services that need a guaranteed level of
quality, to offset declining turnover from its traditional
telephony business.
Companies had pushed for leeway allowing them to prioritise
some types of data over others, but under the latest guidelines
they will only be able to offer so-called specialised services -
such as connectivity for driverless cars and internet-connected
devices - over dedicated network capacity if it is "objectively
necessary" and only if it does not negatively affect the
Internet.
"We encourage national regulators to maintain the pragmatic
and flexible approach that was intended by the EU regulation and
that has served customers, innovation and industry in Europe
well to date," said a spokesman for cable operator Liberty
Global.
Services such as high-quality voice calling on mobile
networks, live television delivered over the Internet and remote
surgery, or telesurgery, are likely to be allowed as specialised
services, according to the guidelines.
The telecoms industry said it was essential to avoid
"restrictive interpretations" of the net neutrality law.
"Let's make sure the implementation of net neutrality rules
does not hamper new applications and services," said Lise Fuhr,
director general of ETNO, a telecoms lobbying group representing
operators including Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica
and Telecom Italia.
Regulators also limited the extent to which telecoms
operators may exempt some applications, for example Facebook,
from a customer's data usage, a practice known as zero-rating.
Customers would not be able to continue using Facebook or,
say, Spotify, for free once they have used up all the data in
their subscription.
(Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)