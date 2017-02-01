UPDATE 3-EU clears final hurdle for ending mobile roaming charges

* EU states, lawmakers agree wholesale mobile roaming caps
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 European lawmakers clinched a
deal early on Wednesday to cap the wholesale charges mobile
service operators pay each other to enable their customers to
use their mobile phones in other European countries, paving the
way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
The caps on wholesale roaming charges were the last piece of
the puzzle needed for the abolition of retail roaming charges
on June 15, 2017, to ensure companies can afford to continue
offering roaming within the EU once they can no longer charge
retail customers for the service.
Under Wednesday's agreement between lawmakers and the
Council of EU member states, wholesale charges for data - which
were the most controversial given the exponential use of mobile
Internet - will be capped at 7.7 euros per gigabyte from June
2017, going down to 2.5 euros per gigabyte in 2022.
Caps for making calls will decrease from 5 euro cents per
minute to 3.2 euro cents per minute, while those for sending
text messages will halve to 1 euro cent from 2 euro cents as of
June, said the Council.
"Goodbye roaming," tweeted Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, the EU
lawmaker who negotiated for the setting of wholesale rates on
behalf of the European parliament.
The European Commission - the EU executive - will review the
wholesale caps every two years and propose new ones if
necessary.
Wednesday's deal still needs to be confirmed by the full
European Parliament and all member states.
The decade-long battle against roaming charges took on an
added significance after Britain voted to quit the bloc last
year in a surge of anti-EU sentiment, making Brussels keen to
demonstrate the benefits of membership to ordinary citizens.
"Today we deliver on our promise," said Andrus Ansip,
European Commission vice president.
But after the agreement to abolish retail roaming charges in
June this year, policymakers grappled with the challenge of who
would foot the bill as telecom operators still need to pay each
other to keep their customers connected abroad.
The difficulty was compounded by wide differences in
domestic prices and consumption patterns across the bloc, making
a wholesale cap that suited all national markets extremely hard
to settle.
Countries in northern and eastern Europe where consumers
gobble up mobile data at low prices favoured lower wholesale
caps to avoid companies raising prices in their home markets,
effectively making poorer customers subsidise frequent
travellers.
However countries in southern Europe where tourism is vital
to their economies worried that if wholesale prices were too low
their operators could be forced to raise domestic prices to
recover the costs.
While politicians were quick to proclaim the end of roaming
charges, some mobile service operators warned that the wholesale
caps were still too high, which would force smaller operators to
limit their 'roam like at home' offers.
"European citizens expect the end of the roaming surcharges
to happen without losing competitive tariffs and innovative
offers," said Innocenzo Genna, vice-president of MVNO Europe,
which represents mobile virtual network operators who do not own
a network, such as Fastweb, Sky and Liberty
Global.
"With the present deal on wholesale caps, they will be
heavily disappointed," he added.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)